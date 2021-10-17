South Florida Democrat Annette Taddeo expected to announce run for governor

She'll join the list of big-name Democrats who hope to unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Democrat from Miami, is expected to throw her hat in the ring for Florida's governor, according to multiple reports.

She'll join the list of big-name Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who hope to unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The state senator is set to make her official announcement Monday morning during a news conference in Tallahassee, Florida Politics reports. There, she'll also file her candidacy papers, according to USA Today.

Taddeo, 54, was first elected to the Senate in 2017. She served as Crist's running mate in 2014 when the pair came up just short of stopping now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott from winning a second term as Florida's governor. Taddeo's announcement will have her running against her former running mate.

According to Florida Politics, Taddeo confirmed in May that she was considering a run for governor and has since been an increasingly outspoken critic of DeSantis. She has also reportedly ramped up fundraising efforts after hiring a new, all-female leadership team for her political committee, Fight Back Florida.

Florida deserves a Governor who would actually “be” governor. Today we have a Governor who is more interested in being President than he is running Florida, more worried about Republican primary voters in Iowa than he is of families here in Florida. pic.twitter.com/Oi5oTLfnXR — Annette Taddeo (She/Her/Ella) (@Annette_Taddeo) September 8, 2021

Taddeo and her family moved from Colombia to Miami when she was 17 years old in hopes to build a better life, according to her online biography. She started her own translation business which would go on to be named one of the Top 100 Small Businesses in Florida, her website adds.