LIVE MAP: 2020 presidential election results in Arizona

We're following the very latest from Arizona, where votes are being counted for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

ARIZONA, USA — As the fight for remaining electoral votes continues, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden secured Arizona's 11 votes earlier this week, according to AP projections. But, other media outlets have not been as swift to call the race.

With the two candidates separated by a slim margin, the state remains in Americans' crosshairs, with specific attention being given to Maricopa County.

The area is still counting ballots and providing multiple updates daily as Election Day stretches into election week. Election officials will continue updates "until all valid ballots are counted."

It is important to note that the length in which these states are taking to count ballots does not mean there are issues.

Maricopa County Elections Department spokeswoman Erika Flores said, "We have not had any issues with any of the vote counts. We are continuing to count those votes and continuing with our process. We are making sure that every valid ballot is counted.”

Below is a map and tally showing how Arizona has been voting. See a full electoral map from the AP here.

