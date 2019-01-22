TUCSON, Arizona (CBS/KOLD) -- Arizona State Senator Gail Griffin has proposed a bill that would tax anyone viewing porn on an electronic device in the state, reports CBS affiliate KOLD.

The bill suggests using software to block pornographic websites until the user's age is confirmed and a fee of at least $20 is paid.

Border security is ranked as the first program on the list to be funded by the porn tax and that could include a border wall.

Those in violation, including anyone who deactivates the blocker, would face a misdemeanor charge.

Other things that could be funded include programs to prevent human trafficking, domestic violence, prostitution, child abuse and sexual assault.