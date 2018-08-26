Leaders from across the state of Arizona and the country released statements showing their support and expressing their condolences for the McCain family, after the news that Sen. John McCain had died was released Saturday.

Pres. Trump, who had been silent after McCain's announcement on Friday, said his sympathies went out to the family.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

One of McCain's closest friends in Congress, Lindsey Graham, tweeted shortly after the news became public, writing in part, "America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions."

America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions.



….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona's other senator, wrote that "words cannot express the sorrow I feel."

Words cannot express the sorrow I feel at John McCain’s passing. The world has lost a hero and a statesman. Cindy and the McCain family have lost a loving husband and father. I have lost a wonderful friend. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2018

Gov. Doug Ducey called McCain a true American hero.

His full statement:

“John McCain is one American who will never be forgotten.

He was a giant. An icon. An American hero. But here at home, we were most proud to call him a fellow Arizonan. Like so many of us, he was not born here, but his spirit, service and fierce independence shaped the state with which he became synonymous.

Angela and I join all Arizonans in praying for Cindy and the entire McCain family during this difficult time and offering our full support.

As we mourn his passing and celebrate his truly phenomenal life, we’re also faced with the void John McCain’s absence leaves in the heart and soul of our nation.

John McCain fought for America every day — from the Navy through Vietnam to the U.S. Senate. He fought for what he thought was right, even when it wasn’t popular. His dogged patriotism and passion for country made him an inspiration, and a model, for all of us.

John McCain was about more than politics. He brought us above partisanship and challenged us to be great.

He once told us, ‘We’re Americans, and we never give up. We never quit. We never hide from history. We make history.’

May his life and legacy continue to inspire us to build a future for this country, and a history for this country, that would make John McCain proud.”

