If you supported a ban on offshore drilling, you had to support a ban on indoor vaping in the workplace because the two unrelated issues were lumped into the same proposed Constitutional amendment.

"Bundled" ballot measures were a big deal during Florida’s November election, forcing voters to choose several, unrelated proposals that were lumped together into single Constitutional amendments.

There were several other amendments that combined multiple issues under a single, all-or-nothing vote. Those "bundled" amendments were placed on the ballot by the Constitutional Revision Commission—a powerful, 37-member appointed panel which meets once every 20 years.

Three amendments were unsuccessfully challenged in the Florida Supreme Court.

But now there’s a bi-partisan effort in Tallahassee to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Two similar proposals (SJR 76 and 84) on the Jan. 7 Senate Judiciary Committee agenda would require future state Constitutional amendment proposals to “embrace but one subject.”

While a single-subject requirement exists for Constitutional Amendments from the legislature or citizen-led ballot initiatives, current Florida law doesn’t apply to the Constitutional Revision Commission.

But here’s the catch: Making this single-subject mandate a reality isn’t as simple as just passing it in Tallahassee.

“The legislature would vote to put it on the ballot and it would have to be a 60 percent threshold, once again, from the voters,” said 10News political expert Lars Hafner.

“But because the voters were complaining in the last election about oil drilling and vaping being in the same amendment, it sounds to me like the legislature is finally listening and something good’s going to come from this.”

That means this could be on a ballot in front of you as soon as 2020, even if the commission doesn’t meet again until 2037.

Hafner predicts the proposal will become a vehicle to address another issue stemming from these amendments: implementation.

“Don’t be surprised if in the process there are senators and representatives who are listening to the people to also put an amendment on it to say there has to be a direct implementation date for the amendment to go into effect,” he said.

“We’ve seen with medical marijuana and we’re now seeing with the felon amendment, the legislature’s dragging its feet and not implementing right away.”

The new legislative session begins in March.

