Florida county Republican Party won't acknowledge Biden win

The 2020 election, U.S. officials have repeatedly said, was "the most secure in American history."

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Bay County Republican Party says it will not recognize President-elect Joe Biden as legitimate unless President Donald Trump acknowledges the 2020 election was fair.

The Florida Panhandle organization’s executive committee voted that officials should not cooperate with Biden’s administration. The organization said in a statement that the future of the Republican Party lies in Florida and that its members have an obligation to protect its conservative values.

"The issue with this election did not start on election night, it started with the actions of state governors changing election laws at the last second … without going through the state Legislature like changes are supposed to go through," said Tho Bishop, vice-chairman of the party and leader of the Bay County Republican Roundtable, speaking with the Panama City News-Herald.

Trump's campaign and supporters in recent months have complained about widespread voter fraud even though there is no evidence to support it. The president and his team have brought numerous challenges to court, including the U.S. Supreme Court, but they've failed.

The 2020 election, U.S. officials said, was "the most secure in American history."

The party's resolution notes the party would only refer to Biden’s administration as "President-imposed" without Trump’s concession and will encourage Bay County Republican officials to not cooperate with "an illegitimate Biden Administration."