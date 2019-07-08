Are we alone in this universe? Sen. Bernie Sanders said he'd let us know if he's elected to the White House.

The Democratic presidential candidate recently went on the Joe Rogan Experience show to talk about his policies. Host Joe Rogan ended the hour-long interview with a question about extraterrestrial life.

"If you got into the office and you found out something about aliens," Rogan said. "If you found out something about UFOs, would you let us know?"

Sanders answered: "We'll I'll tell you, my wife would demand that I let you know."

The two laughed while Sanders joked about his wife's fascination with secret government information. Sanders then said he does not currently have access to information of the intergalactic variety.

Rogan then asks if he would have access in the White House and if he would let us all know about possible aliens. Sanders replies, "Alright, we'll announce it on the show. How's that?"

Previous: Group pledges to storm Area 51 to uncover alien secrets

More: Facebook says remove of 'Storm Area 51' event page 'was a mistake'

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.