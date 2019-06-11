LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In a hotly contested race for Kentucky governor, Democratic challenger Andy Beshear is claiming victory while current Governor Matt Bevin refuses to concede.

The race has been too close to call for the Associated Press.

Before making a speech to his supporters, the attorney general tweeted "Thank you Kentucky."

"After tonight, we move forward with every citizen in Kentucky," Beshear said to thunderous applause.

He says he is committed to every citizen of the Commonwealth regardless of whether they're Democrat or Republican.

"I will work hard to earn your trust," Beshear said.

Beshear was joined by his family and his father, former Governor Steve Beshear.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear has a lead of 4,658 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of 0.3 percentage points.

"This is a close, close race, we are not conceding by any stretch. Not a chance," Bevin told his supporters at the Galt House.

Bevin sent congratulations to many of his GOP counterparts who won their races earlier in the evening.

Twenty-four hours after a large campaign rally, President Donald Trump's campaign sent a statement following the Kentucky elections.

“President Trump’s rally helped five of six Kentucky Republicans win clear statewide victories, including Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron, who will be the first black A.G. in Kentucky history and the first Republican to hold the office since 1948. The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end. A final outcome remains to be seen.”

There is no mandatory recount law in Kentucky. Bevin may request counties recanvass their results, which is not a recount, but rather a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.



Bevin would need to seek and win a court's approval for a recount, the process for which would be dictated by the court.

