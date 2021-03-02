President Biden will sit down with Norah O'Donnell for his first TV interview since taking office

The interview will air Feb. 7 before Super Bowl LV on 10 Tampa Bay.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Since he took office last month, President Joe Biden has been busy signing executive orders and outlining his agenda.

The president has openly discussed plans to expand the nation's COVID-19 pandemic response, promote economic growth, and modernize immigration policies for his first 100 days in office.

This week, the country's newly-inaugurated leader will sit down with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell at the White House for his first network television interview since becoming president.

Portions of the interview will be featured across CBS platforms starting Friday, Feb. 5, with the first part airing on the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell at 6:30 p.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.

You can catch the entire wide-ranging interview at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, just before Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.