President Biden will sit down with Norah O'Donnell for his first TV interview since taking office

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Since he took office last month, President Joe Biden has been busy signing executive orders and outlining his agenda.
The president has openly discussed plans to expand the nation's COVID-19 pandemic response, promote economic growth, and modernize immigration policies for his first 100 days in office.
This week, the country's newly-inaugurated leader will sit down with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell at the White House for his first network television interview since becoming president.
Portions of the interview will be featured across CBS platforms starting Friday, Feb. 5, with the first part airing on the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell at 6:30 p.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.
You can catch the entire wide-ranging interview at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, just before Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.
RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, President Biden said he wants to eliminate an inherited property tax break that could cost some families $20,000+
- What you need to know about the historic 'trifecta bomber flyover' at Super Bowl LV
- Didn't get a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience? No problem! Here are other ways to enjoy the big game
- FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded and shooter dead in South Florida
- Florida has new statewide vaccine sign-up system, so why aren't counties using it?
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter