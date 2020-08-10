Biden fly swatters sell out in one night following vice presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY — The Biden campaign turned a buzzy moment during Wednesday night's Vice Presidential Debate into a fundraising opportunity.
It started selling fly swatters after a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the debate with Senator Kamala Harris.
It hung out there for more than two minutes — but it probably felt like an eternity for many viewers.
The Biden campaign seized the moment and began selling "truth over flies" fly swatters for $10 on its website.
The site said "Swats away flies and lies."
The merchandise was listed as sold out on Thursday morning.