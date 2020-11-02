RICHMOND, Va. — A highly-contested bill that would make it a crime to own an assault weapon in Virginia passed the House of Delegates on Tuesday by a slim margin.

House Bill 961 made it past the House with a vote of 51-48.

The bill expands the definition of an assault weapon and bans anyone from possessing, purchasing or selling certain semi-automatic firearms, including AR-15 style rifles. Large-capacity firearm magazines, silencers and trigger activators would also be prohibited.

It also forbids anyone in certain Virginia localities from carrying a shotgun with a certain magazine capacity.

A House committee advanced the bill last week.

If this measure becomes a law, it would be a Class 6 felony starting July 1. However, anyone in possession of an assault firearm, large-capacity firearm magazine, silencer or trigger activator has until January 1, 2021 to render them inoperable, surrender them to police, or just get them out of Virginia altogether.

The bill also states that ownership can be retained if you have a permit from the Department of State Police allowing you to possess an assault weapon.

This permit allows people to own an assault firearm in your home, at a shooting range or shooting gallery and during lawful hunting. You can also transport that firearm as long as it isn't loaded and it is secured in a container during transport.

This measure is the most ambitious that's been proposed by Northam and one that's met the most pushback, including from members of his own party.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.