Bill banning 'disability abortions' passes Florida House, heads to Senate committee

A similar bill introduced in the Senate in March has not gone anywhere so far during the current legislative session.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's House Republicans voted to ban doctors from ending a pregnancy involving a fetus that would be born with a disability.

The House passed the anti-abortion bill in a 74-44 vote on Friday despite Democratic opposition.

Doctors who do perform such abortions would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. However, the bill would provide immunity to women who received an abortion.

To defend the bill, Republicans read Bible quotes and made comparisons to Nazi Germany and Chinese population control policies.

Democrats argued that the state has no business inserting itself in such personal decisions and that lawmakers in favor are hypocritical because Florida doesn't do enough to help people with disabilities.

The bill has been sent to the Senate's rules committee. A similar bill introduced by Republican Florida Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez earlier this year has not had any actions taken since early March.

You can read the full House bill here: