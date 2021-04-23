Bill banning 'disability abortions' passes Florida House, heads to Senate committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's House Republicans voted to ban doctors from ending a pregnancy involving a fetus that would be born with a disability.
The House passed the anti-abortion bill in a 74-44 vote on Friday despite Democratic opposition.
Doctors who do perform such abortions would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. However, the bill would provide immunity to women who received an abortion.
To defend the bill, Republicans read Bible quotes and made comparisons to Nazi Germany and Chinese population control policies.
Democrats argued that the state has no business inserting itself in such personal decisions and that lawmakers in favor are hypocritical because Florida doesn't do enough to help people with disabilities.
The bill has been sent to the Senate's rules committee. A similar bill introduced by Republican Florida Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez earlier this year has not had any actions taken since early March.
You can read the full House bill here:
RELATED: Marco Rubio among group of Republican lawmakers introducing bill to defund planned parenthood
What other people are reading right now:
- NASA, SpaceX Crew-2 launches from Kennedy Space Center
- Researchers are studying what effect red tide has on people's brains
- More $1,400 stimulus checks sent. Here's who's getting them.
- Woman and infant son dead in 'tragic crash' between car and train in Frostproof, deputies says
- Florida police officers charged with issuing dozens of bogus citations
- Your guide to the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter