x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Politics

Bill banning 'disability abortions' passes Florida House, heads to Senate committee

A similar bill introduced in the Senate in March has not gone anywhere so far during the current legislative session.
Credit: AP Photo/Tony Dejak
A sexual health room where patients can get pap smears, std treatments, and birth control is shown at Preterm, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Cleveland.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's House Republicans voted to ban doctors from ending a pregnancy involving a fetus that would be born with a disability.

The House passed the anti-abortion bill in a 74-44 vote on Friday despite Democratic opposition. 

Doctors who do perform such abortions would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. However, the bill would provide immunity to women who received an abortion.

To defend the bill, Republicans read Bible quotes and made comparisons to Nazi Germany and Chinese population control policies. 

Democrats argued that the state has no business inserting itself in such personal decisions and that lawmakers in favor are hypocritical because Florida doesn't do enough to help people with disabilities. 

The bill has been sent to the Senate's rules committee. A similar bill introduced by Republican Florida Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez earlier this year has not had any actions taken since early March. 

You can read the full House bill here:

RELATED: 'Disability abortion' ban proposed in Florida legislature

RELATED: Marco Rubio among group of Republican lawmakers introducing bill to defund planned parenthood

RELATED: Biden begins to undo Trump's ban on abortion referrals

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter