Ohio lawmakers introduce bill similar to Florida's newly-signed HB 1557

The Ohio version would also ban critical race theory if passed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost a month after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, teachers in another state could also soon be banned from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Republican lawmakers in Ohio recently introduced legislation that mirrors the law just passed in the Sunshine State, where it was dubbed “Don't Say Gay” by critics.

HB 616 was introduced Monday by Ohio GOP Reps. Jean Schmidt and Mike Loychik. In addition to banning such curriculum in grades K-3, it says any fourth through 12th-grade instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity must be age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.

"Children deserve a quality education that is fair, unbiased and age-appropriate,” Loychik, a northeastern Ohio Republican, said in a statement.

The proposal would also prohibit the teaching of “divisive or inherently racist concepts” including the academic theory known as critical race theory.

"It's important so that students have that full range of experiences and opportunities,” Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, said to 10TV. "What we don't need is politicians in Washington or politicians in Columbus micro-managing what happens in our classrooms.”

It's unclear if or when the bill might become law. Dan Tierney, a spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, said it was too early to comment on the legislation.

Ohio House Democrats called the new legislation an infringement on the rights of the LGBTQ community.

“The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is outright dangerous and sets a precedent of censorship and misinformation in Ohio,” said Democratic Rep. Mike Skindell.

In Florida, the legislation still allows for the discussion of LGBTQ topics should they spontaneously come up in the classroom, said Republican Rep. Joe Harding, who sponsored the House’s version of the bill, in a committee meeting before that bill was passed.

"In Florida, we not only know that parents have a right to be involved, we insist that parents have a right to be involved," DeSantis said. "...We will make sure that parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination."