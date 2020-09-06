Calls for Chairman of Hillsborough County Republican Party to step down over Facebook post

Representatives call for Jim Waurishuk's resignation after a Facebook post on June 2.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Republican Party Chair Jim Waurishuk shared an article on June 2 about former President Barack Obama saying protests could be a turning point in the fight for police reform.

We have called and emailed because people have been looking for answers,

10 Tampa Bay has yet to hear back from him.

His social post has led others to speak out.

It reads:

"BREAKING --

Hmmm...well look at this. Obama just about admitted that the coordinated mayhem was all about energizing their base to get out the vote. Funny how that works! By any means necessary...

This leaves no doubt remaining that the Progressive Political-left Communists are willing to destroy and kill to achieve their goals? The ends justifies the means...

Every American better wake up. If we lose this country you will loose your life. If you're a Republican, Conservative, Democrat Trump supporter, etc. -- you will be murdered. You will be dragged from your burning home and be beat to death. This is a fact. This what they stand for ..."

Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Republican representing part of Hillsborough County, wants Waurishuk to resign.

She said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay:

"His comments were unacceptable. Plain and simple. We need leaders who fulfill the vision of Ronald Reagan's big tent part and our chairman has fallen short. I hope if anything this will draw candidates forward who have a positive, results-oriented vision for our country and our party to help take the reins."

Rep. James Grant, a Republican from the 64th district, which includes northern Hillsborough County and northern Pinellas County, is also calling for his resignation.

"The only thing more offensive and ridiculous than these comments is the timing of them. The damage his rhetoric has done and continues to do leaves me wondering whether Mr. Waurishuk is actively trying to sabotage Republicans or is actually just this dense and tone deaf. In either scenario, our community, let alone the cause of conservatism, would greatly benefit from his silence. It is my sincere hope that he steps down, steps away from the keyboard, and makes the decision to spend his time and energy elsewhere."

Again, we have reached out to Waurishuk for comment.

We have not yet heard back.

What other people are reading right now: