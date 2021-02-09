Business refuses to give COVID-19 test to conservative activist Candace Owens

The best-selling author says the private testing facility wouldn't give the test because the owners didn't agree with her political beliefs.

Conservative activist Candace Owens says a private testing facility in Colorado refused to give her a COVID-19 test because the owner didn't like her politics.

On Sept. 1, Owens tweeted screenshots from her Instagram story of an email she says came from a testing facility in Aspen.

In the screenshotted email, a person named Suzanna Lee says, as the owner of the business, she refused Owens' booking and would deny her service. This was because, the email stated, the business "cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by breaking misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations."

The email goes on to say Owens has the option of using a free kiosk by city hall.

After stating how hard Lee and her team have worked throughout the pandemic in service to Aspen community, the email says it would be "unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you."

Owens posted her response to the email on Instagram. A screenshot of that was included in her tweet as well.

According to The Aspen Times, Owens says later got a test from a physician and tested negative.

The Times says Lee and her business partner Isaac Flanagan stand by the email's remarks.

The Times says it confirmed the private testing facility does not receive either state or federal funding, contradicting Owens' claim in a Sept. 2 tweet.