'She's fought very hard': First Lady Casey DeSantis completes final chemo treatment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was able to announce good news Thursday during a news conference in Hardee County.

DeSantis shared with the crowd First Lady Casey DeSantis completed her last chemotherapy treatment Wednesday.

"...It's not the most fun thing to see someone to go through, but...at the end of the day she's fought really hard," the governor explained.

"We think she's responded very well and still got things to do but that's a big milestone because it's nasty stuff when they're doing that."

The news of her breast cancer diagnosis was first shared in October of last year.

A thought that something was wrong, even though she didn't "physically feel" anything related to breast cancer is what the first lady says brought her to her OBGYN's office in the first place.

"Internally something was telling me that something wasn’t right," she said.

At the time, she says her doctor didn't feel anything but that the feeling that something was wrong kept "nagging" at her. So she called back and a month later went in for a mammogram screening. That's when the first lady said doctors found the cancer.

“I was always one of those people that thought ‘it’ll never happen to me.’ You always think it happens to somebody else until it does happen to you and then you’re looking at yourself," she said previously.

Since her diagnosis, Casey DeSantis has also pushed for early screenings to avoid the "pain and anguish" of finding out at a later stage and shared an encouraging message with others who might be battling any form of cancer.