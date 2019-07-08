Several automakers have committed to the installation of technology that alerts drivers if they have left a child in the back seat of a car.

However, safety advocates and some lawmakers say automakers’ efforts aren’t enough.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, introduced House Resolution 3593 in June, “to require the Secretary of Transportation to issue a rule requiring all new passenger motor vehicles to be equipped with a child safety alert system, and for other purposes.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Hyundai Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. committed last week to make the technology that reminds drivers to check the back seat of the car before getting out of it. The changes are scheduled to become available in most of their cars by 2022.

The publication reported Nissan Motor Co. made a similar pledge last year.

KidsAndCars.org reported a record 53 children died last year in the U.S. of heatstroke after being trapped in cars. So far, 26 children have died this year in the U.S.

Here’s how it compares to previous years:

Chart: Child heatstroke deaths after being trapped in cars

