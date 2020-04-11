Chris Sprowls reelected as state representative for District 65, poised to become Florida’s next House speaker

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Chris Sprowls has won reelection to Florida’s House of Representatives for District 65.
He beat Democrat Kelly Johnson in the general election and is now poised to be the state’s next House speaker.
Sprowls, 36, has represented the district covering northern Pinellas County, including Clearwater, Dunedin and Tarpon Springs, since 2014. Previously, he became an assistant state attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which covers Pasco and Pinellas counties.
In September 2019, Republicans in the state House elected him to serve as the next speaker for the 2021-2022 term, succeeding current Speaker Jose Oliva.
During his tenure with the state house, he has helped pass legislation assisting craft breweries and reforming the Public Service Commission along with leading the effort to merge USF St. Petersburg into the main campus.
His reelection platform was focused on keeping families safe and protecting Florida consumers, and a move to the speaker of the House comes with great power and responsibility in shaping laws that affect Floridians.
Sprowls and his wife, Shannon, live in north Pinellas County with their two sons.
State representatives can serve up to four two-year terms.
