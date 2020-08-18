"Cities that endanger their residents should not be able to turn around and raise more taxes from those same Texans," Abbott said.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a legislative proposal Tuesday where any city that defunds police departments will have its property tax revenue frozen at its current rate.

Abbott, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick spoke out against the Austin City Council's decision to chop $150 million from the police budget during the news conference in Fort Worth.

“They will never be able to increase property tax revenue again if they defund police,” Abbott said from the Bob Bolen Public Safety Center. "Defunding the police puts Texans in danger and invites lawlessness into our cities, and cities that endanger their residents should not be able to turn around and raise more taxes from those same Texans."

Last week, the Austin City Council cut roughly 34% of the Austin Police Department's $434 million total budget.

Abbott said murders, aggravated robberies and robberies have increased in Austin and said defunding puts residents in danger.

“The people of Austin, Texas, deserve to be protected by police," Patrick said.

Bonnen said the Texas House will support this legislation in the next session.

Following George Floyd's in-custody death in May, people across the country have called for defunding police departments, including in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Sen. Jane Nelson said she joins those who call for more funding for mental health and rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters.

“I can tell you police officers are often the first on the scene for domestic violence calls and I worry about those victims and I worry about sending social workers and counselors into dangerous situations without police officers at their side," Nelson said.

Abbott said the response to police brutality shouldn’t be to defund police, but to better train them.