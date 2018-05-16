(CBS) -- A recent college graduate from Kent State University in Ohio is gaining attention online for graduation photos she posted on Twitter.

Kaitlin Bennett shared photos of herself wearing an AR-10 rifle strapped to her back and her graduation cap in hand. A picture of a gun and the words "come and take it" decorated the graduation cap.

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

"Now that I graduated from Kent State, I can finally arm myself on campus," Bennett wrote in the post. "I should have been able to do so as a student - especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus."

Bennett is referring to the killing of four people on Kent State's campus in 1970. After days of unrest over America's invasion of Cambodia during the Vietnam War, student protesters clashed with Ohio National Guardsmen. The guardsmen opened fire, killing four students and wounding nine others.

