'I will listen to any and all objections': Florida Sen. Rick Scott says as Electoral College votes are tallied

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As senators and representatives gather to take the final step in affirming Joe Biden's presidential election by counting each state's Electoral College votes, a Florida senator is making his voice heard.

Sen. Rick Scott released a statement Wednesday saying that he "will listen to any and all objections that are raised" during today's proceedings. Scott, himself, has not said if he himself will object to the election results.

"I've thought long and hard about the question before the U.S. Congress today. I've heard from constituents across Florida snd across the country and I've listened to their concerns about the way this election was carried out. I share many of their concern," Scott wrote.

Scott says he plans to vote to sustain objections to election results in Pennsylvania, saying that actions that occurred in the state "pose a serious threat to the integrity of future elections."

In December, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Republican's bid to reverse Pennsylvania's election certification of President-elect Joe Biden. The rejection came without comment as the court refused to call the presidential election process into question.

The Supreme Court is not alone in that endeavor, as both President Trump's Former Attorney General Bill Barr and a federal cybersecurity agency said there was no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.

"Democrats who are arguing that Republicans fighting to protect the integrity of every vote are a threat to democracy are the same people who tried to overturn the election of Donald Trump every day since he was sworn into office after winning legitimately in 2016," Scott claimed.

Defying President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he does not have the power to discard electoral votes that will make Biden president. Minutes before today's session, Pence issued a statement saying that his "oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority" to make such decisions.

His words come as at least 12 GOP senators have vowed to object while Electoral College votes are read in Congress.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Sen. Marco Rubio's office for comment, for which had no remarks to add at the time.

