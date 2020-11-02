ATLANTA, Georgia — The NAACP is honoring John Lewis for his Congressional service and long history as a civil rights activist.
The nation's oldest civil rights organization was set to announce Tuesday that it will bestow the Chairman's Award on Lewis later this month at its annual arts and entertainment awards show.
The 79-year-old Democrat announced in December that he has advanced pancreatic cancer.
Lewis is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
RELATED: Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020
RELATED: Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with Stage IV cancer
What other people are reading right now:
- Former Florida guardian Rebecca Fierle jailed on aggravated abuse, neglect charges
- An ad said this used car had 120,000 miles on it. The odometer showed 227,408.
- Mother outraged after 6-year-old daughter is sent to mental health facility, allegedly injected with a drug
- Florida ice cream man vigilante’s murder trial continues with survivors’ emotional testimonies
- Video shows school resource officer threatening to shoot student trying to leave campus
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter