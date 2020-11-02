ATLANTA, Georgia — The NAACP is honoring John Lewis for his Congressional service and long history as a civil rights activist.

The nation's oldest civil rights organization was set to announce Tuesday that it will bestow the Chairman's Award on Lewis later this month at its annual arts and entertainment awards show.

The 79-year-old Democrat announced in December that he has advanced pancreatic cancer.

Lewis is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

RELATED: Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020

RELATED: Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with Stage IV cancer

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter