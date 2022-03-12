St. Pete holds 'OK To Say Gay' rally and march

Critics are worried the impact of the Parental Rights Education Bill will harm the wellbeing of LGBTQ+ youth.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People rallied and marched in St. Petersburg to express opposition against the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, or what's been dubbed as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The event on Saturday was named the "OK To Say Gay" rally and began outside City Hall.

This week, Florida lawmakers passed the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, HB 1557, which would bar curriculum mentioning sexual orientation and gender identity in pre-kindergarten through third grade, but it also leaves the door open to restrictions in older grades if the instruction is not deemed "age-appropriate."

Among the speakers at the rally was high school junior Samuel Vanmiddlesworth, who identifies as a trans male using he or they pronouns.

"It will be upsetting. It will be difficult, especially for queer people," Vanmiddlesworth said.

Vanmiddlesworth and others against the bill worry schools will be a less safe space for LGBTQ+ students because of the message it sends.

His mother, Beth Vanmiddlesworth, said she worried her son wouldn't be alive today had it not been for the support of other people, including those in school.

The bill may reinforce struggles that LGBTQ+ youth already face, she said.

“I used to drop him off at school knowing he was probably going to be bullied that day and there was nothing I could do to prevent that," she said at the rally.

But students like Samuel said he feels hope because of recent solidarity against the bill.

Those who attended the rally said they hope LGBTQ+ children know they are supported regardless of what laws are in place.

"The love is important, not the identity, not the gender," Kevin Vanmiddlesworth, Samuel's father said. "Just accept your children no matter what and that's the main message of today."

Opponents argue the bill's language is vague and will burden school districts, which could lead to lawsuits.

Supporters argue it's about preserving the rights of parents who do not want school districts or teachers deciding to teach their children about sexual orientation or gender identity when they're in the early years of elementary school.

While the bill's language doesn't outright ban discussion, critics said the political discourse over the bill and its passage already sends a harmful message to students.