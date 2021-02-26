CPAC Day 1: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicks off the conservative conference

The gathering of top conservatives is taking place in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — An annual gathering of top conservatives is well underway in the Sunshine State with Day 1 of the Conservative Political Action Conference 2021 "America Uncanceled" flying through its speakers.

This year's conference is said to serve as an unabashed endorsement of former President Donald Trump's desire to remain the leader of the Republican Party — and as a forum to fan his false claim that he lost the November election only because of widespread voter fraud.

CPAC also marks the first significant gathering of Republicans since the election and its aftermath.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to close out the weekend, but several big names and a strong Florida political presence has been captured at CPAC, so far.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis, a close ally and supporter to former President Donald Trump led CPAC on the topic of being "Open for Business." It's something he has touted about Florida's approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor is strongly against lockdowns and claims a large number of Americans have made their way to Florida to escape stricter guidelines.

To open his timeslot the governor welcomed everyone and said he was happy to be there since if the event was held in a "lockdown state" he would not have attended.

"I have a policy I only travel to free states, so," DeSantis said.

You can hear DeSantis discuss his leadership in his state's "oasis of freedom," how Florida is handling COVID-19 and election reform below.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

Cruz spoke publicly for the first time at CPAC since taking heat for flying to Cancun as his home state suffered through a deadly winter storm. Cruz admitted he flew to Cancun but said he was just being "a good dad."

On Friday, the Texas senator was slated to discuss the Bill of Rights, liberty and cancel culture.

Cruz led his speech with: "I gotta say Orlando is awesome! It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice."

You can watch Cruz discuss how he feels about the "hard left," the media, tensions in the Republican party, coronavirus and the freedoms of Americans below.

Coming up

2:55 p.m.: Florida Sen. Rick Scott discusses "The Way Forward: Unlocking Our Churches, Our Voices and Our Social Media Accounts."

3:10 p.m.: Sen. Josh Hawley is slated to make remarks

3:25 p.m.: Donald Trump Jr. discusses "Reigniting the Spirit of the American Dream."