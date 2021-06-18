Rep. Crist calls on Gov. DeSantis to take state action over US Capitol insurrection

Rep. Charlie Crist called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign an executive order for an investigation of Floridians' role in the capitol riot.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is running for governor again, called on current Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to sign an executive order relating to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Such an executive order would further investigate the insurrection to see which Floridians were linked to the storming of the Capitol.

Crist met Friday morning with officials outside the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg.

"I’m calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to use the power of his office and our state government," Crist said. "I’m asking the governor to immediately issue an executive order to create a non-partisan state commission to investigate the connection between violent extremists with ties to Florida and the insurrection of Jan. 6."

HAPPENING NOW ❗️@CharlieCrist calls on @GovRonDeSantis to take against against what happened at the capitol on Jan 6

I’ll tell you what action he wants to see tonight on @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/D1exB4Om8b — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) June 18, 2021

Rep. Crist explained doing this would hold those people accountable.

"This is about protecting law-abiding Floridians," Crist said. "This is about protecting our communities from extremists. With a stroke of a pen, Gov. DeSantis can help."

Crist wants DeSantis to sign an executive order immediately. 10 Tampa Bay reached out to the governor's office asking if DeSantis had a response. If we hear back, we will update this story.