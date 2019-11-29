WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The billionaire founder of BET isn't putting a lot of faith in the current Democratic hopefuls looking to take on President Donald Trump.

"If you take a snapshot today, I don't think that group is capable of beating Donald Trump, despite what the polls say," Robert Johnson told CNBC during a recent interview.

Johnson, the founder of cable network BET and RLJ Companies business network, credits Trump's ability to be "a sort of disruptive force" to political norms as part of the reason for his success.

He also credits Trump's ability to "dominate the news cycle," with Democrats getting caught up on what he has to say instead of substance, CNBC reports.

Johnson also expressed concerns none of the current Democratic candidates appear to be "enough in the center" where a lot of voters are, especially African-American voters.

The media mogul is a lifelong Democrat and became the first black billionaire, the Washington Post reports. Despite being such a dedicated Democrat, he's been known to praise President Trump for his accomplishments, including a rise in employment of African-American workers during Trump's presidency.

Johnson has also said Democratic politicians have moved "too far left," the post also reports.

He's received some criticism from political organizations, such as the co-founder of Black Votes Matter, LaTosha Brown. She told the Washington Post she sees him as "being out touch" with issues that affect the working class since he's not in the working class.

