This Week In Politics: The debate on debates, DeSantis holds big lead in polls and Trump is set to stump for Rubio

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This week in politics…was marked by Florida’s lone gubernatorial debate ahead of Election Day. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist faced off Monday in Fort Pierce.

While nothing that came out of it was surprising (both sides claimed victory), there were some notable moments, including the governor not directly answering Crist's question on if he plans on serving a full four years if reelected. His answer, which included a dig at Crist and President Joe Biden, is only fueling 2024 presidential-race rumors.

The great debate debate: The late-in-the-game debates in the race for senate and governor lead to the question of whether debates still have an impact on how people vote — especially as politics become more polarized.

By the time DeSantis and Crist took the stage, early voting was underway, and more than 1.1 million Floridians had already turned in vote-by-mail ballots.

10 Tampa Bay posed the question on social media and most responders said they made up their minds well before those debates happened.

Viewer Debbie McKinnon said, "Nope, already voted and mailed ballot. I don’t like debates because it’s bad enough watching mud slinging commercials, I don’t want to watch them live too.”

Though some like Roberta Molaro say, "Sometimes a debate will give me a better idea of the candidates' personalities, how they respond to others ... more so than their speeches and ads can. Mostly, a debate will seal my decision."

Meantime, the number of debates between candidates are dwindling nationwide. Earlier this year, the Republican National Committee withdrew from the commission on presidential debates.

“[Debates] don’t matter, because Republicans are no longer engaging in them,” Florida Politics Publisher Peter Schorsch said. “And the audiences for them are small, they are competing against Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and they’re losing. “

“By and large, they are not the gamechangers that they were 20 years ago,” Schorsch added.

Big lead for the gov: With just two weeks until Election Day, DeSantis is holding big leads in the latest polling. One survey from Florida Atlantic University has him leading Crist by 11 points, backed by high approval ratings for his handling and response to Hurricane Ian.

Other polls from the University of North Florida, Data For Progress and the Florida Chamber of Commerce have DeSantis leading by double-digits as well.

Florida Democrats still contest it's a close race.

"DeSantis squeaked by with a small margin in 2018 that went to a recount. Keep in mind that there is nothing that DeSantis has done to reach out across the aisle or court moderate voters," Kobie Christian, communications advisor for the Florida Democratic Party, said.

High midterm turnout? Regardless of what impact the debates may have, Florida voters appear energized heading into Election Day. As of Thursday morning, more than 1.9 million people have already submitted ballots and election officials in several counties told 10 Tampa Bay the early voting pace is, at the very least, on par with the high turnout seen in 2018.

To see early voting times, locations and what’s on the ballot specific to your area, check out our voter toolkit.

Trump Stump: Former President Donald Trump is expected to host a rally and campaign for Senator Marco Rubio in Miami, just two days before Election Day. Is there more to it?

"I think it's the unofficial kick-off to the 2024 election," Schorsch said. "It's setting up all the chatter about Trump vs. DeSantis going into the GOP primary for the presidency."