TAMPA, Fla. — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will be in Tampa Sunday morning.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be meeting with Bloomberg before hosting a Bloomberg 2020 organizing event. After the event, Bloomberg will make another stop in Florida.

He will head to Miami later Sunday to launch a “nationwide outreach effort to rally support among Jewish Americans in support of Mike’s commitment to rebuild America and defeat Trump.”

This will be Bloomberg’s second campaign trip to the Sunshine State. Bloomberg formally launched a Democratic bid for president in November.

Bloomberg is the former mayor of New York City and is one of the world’s richest men.

He angered many minority voters during his 12 years in the New York City mayor’s office for embracing and defending the controversial “stop-and-frisk” police strategy, despite its disproportionate impact on people of color. Facing an African-American congregation this month in Brooklyn, Bloomberg apologized and acknowledged it often led to the detention of blacks and Latinos.

The apology was received skeptically by many prominent activists who noted that it was made as he was taking steps to enter the race.

