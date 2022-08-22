Democratic candidates make final pitches as Florida primary nears

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist campaigned in the Tampa Bay area one day before the primary election.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's primary election begins on Tuesday, and Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will soon find out which one between the two will be voted to run against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor in the state.

Fried said at a news conference in Downtown Tampa that she has no doubt she will be the democratic nominee for Florida governor.

"I have no doubt that after tomorrow evening, I will be the democratic nominee for governor and we'll be ready on day one for this fight. I've been doing it for three and a half years. I've been in the trenches taking on Ron DeSantis and if Democrats want to win in November, I am their only shot," Fried said.

Crist spent the weekend campaigning across the state and ended his "Hope for Florida" tour in his hometown of St. Petersburg with local elected officials, including St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.

In a virtual briefing on Monday, Crist said when the primary elections conclude, he is looking forward to a unified party.

"I look forward to a unified party, when it's all said and done, that's critically important for us to do well in November, bring everyone together who has been disappointed by DeSantis. He is a disappointment."