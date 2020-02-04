MILWAUKEE — The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back a couple of months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The change was confirmed Thursday in a tweet from the DNC.

"In light of the unprecedented health crisis facing our country, the 2020 Democratic National Convention will now be held the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, providing our team more time to determine the most appropriate structure for this historic event," the tweet read.

Democrats were originally set to gather July 13-16.

The Republican convention is Aug. 24-27, a week after the Democrats'.

Politico said the postponement also came after candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden called for the convention to be rescheduled.

The New York Times reported the convention is the largest political event so far to be moved amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The newspaper said hundreds of state and local conventions from both parties have been canceled as the virus continues to spread.

