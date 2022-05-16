Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Sanford

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Senate President Wilton Simpson are expected to join him.

SANFORD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning in central Florida, his office announced.

He's scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. at Seminole State College, according to a news release. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Senate President Wilton Simpson are expected to be in attendance.

The governor's office did not immediately detail what DeSantis will be speaking about in Sanford.

A ruling last week that blocked Florida's new congressional map, which was approved by DeSantis and drawn by his staff, is currently on hold after the state filed a notice of appeal. Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith called the congressional map unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives.