DeSantis doubles down on 2024 presidency stance: 'It's not anything that I'm planning for"

The Republican governor says he is only focusing on doing his job.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — When it comes to the 2024 presidential election, don't expect to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' name in the running to be our next commander in chief.

While talking to Fox New's Sean Hannity, the Republican governor once again shot down rumors that he will be running for president in the next election.

"I'm not considering anything beyond doing my job. We've got a lot of stuff going on in Florida. I'm gonna be running for reelection next year. And we're also working on a lot of things in the state beyond just the governor's race," he said.

DeSantis named his push against critical race theory in the classroom and working to ensure parents have the ability to send their child to school as they please as just some of the things filling up his plate.

"That is way down the road. It's not anything that I'm planning for," DeSantis added.

Hannity: Are you considering a run for president?



Ron DeSantis: "I'm not considering anything beyond doing my job... I want to make sure people are not supporting critical race theory." pic.twitter.com/RX3RB9fB7d — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 30, 2021

It's not the first time DeSantis' name has been synonymous with the 2024 presidential election.

It all dates back to a Rep. Matt Gaetz interview in February. With mystery looming over former President Donald Trump's political future, those who lean to the right of the political spectrum started eyeing other candidates.

“What Ron DeSantis didn’t say, but which is the truth, is that the Biden folks know that if Donald Trump is not the candidate in 2024 the leader of our movement will be Ron DeSantis," he told Fox News.

From there, DeSantis has been asked on several occasions about putting his hat in the ring. The response to all of those has consistently been some variation of a simple "no."

Early polling shows DeSantis is a front runner for the GOP to go up against Joe Biden with a survey putting him second to Trump. Florida's governor could also be tapped to fill the vice president role. In April, the former commander in chief said DeSantis "would be considered."

“Well, he’s a friend of mine. I endorsed Ron and after I endorsed him he took off like a rocket ship. He’s done a great job as governor," Trump told Fox News.

The Washington Post reports the head of the Pasco County Democratic Party, Kelly Smith, is doubtful that Florida Democrats can oust DeSantis next November.