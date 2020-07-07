x
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extends state of emergency for another 60 days

The state has seen a recent spike in confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File
In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended Florida's state of emergency order for another 60 days.

The governor signed his initial emergency order back in March when only eight Florida counties had positive cases of COVID-19. Since then, there have been confirmed cases in every single county.

In May, the governor extended the order into July. Now, this extension will last into early September.

Click here to read the original order from March.

Tuesday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state added another 7,347 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus on July 6. The agency also reported another 63 people in Florida had died from COVID-19

Over the weekend, the state surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases, and as of Tuesday's report, the state says 213,794 positive cases have been confirmed in Florida since mid-March.

The report showed 48,538 test results were turned in on July 6. Of those tests, the state said 16.27 percent were positive, the highest positivity rate reported yet.

