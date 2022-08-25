Gov. DeSantis calls Fauci 'little elf' during Orlando campaign stop

The Florida governor said if it were up to Dr. Anthony Fauci, parents wouldn't have been able to send their kids to school in person in 2020.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of the November midterm elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail Wednesday speaking on the progress Florida has made under his leadership and...Dr. Anthony Fauci.

While in Orlando, the Republican governor highlighted the economy, education and the state's willingness to remain open during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, unlike what Fauci suggested, he claimed.

While speaking to a crowd of people in Orlando, DeSantis took a dig at the United States' top Infectious disease doctor calling him one of Santa's little helpers while criticizing his approach to the pandemic.

"I'm just sick of seeing him," DeSantis exclaimed. "I know he says he's gonna retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."

The crowd erupted with cheers following the statement.

The comment was made after DeSantis ridiculed Fauci's advice on social distancing and lockdowns on businesses and schools during the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida governor was persistent that in the state of Florida, "We are not going to be locking people down, we are going to be lifting people up."

He continued, saying if it were up to Fauci, parents wouldn't have been able to send their kids to school in person in 2020.

Besides his opinion on the soon-to-be retiring director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, DeSantis spoke about the huge strides Florida has made since 2019.

"Everything I said I would do, we have done," DeSantis said.

From employment to the state's budget surplus, DeSantis said under his management, Florida is tracking in the right direction. Later that day, he spoke alongside Sen. Marco Rubio in Tampa.