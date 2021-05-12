Gov. DeSantis to speak Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak late Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers.
His appearance comes just hours after he was in Tarpon Springs to sign legislation addressing coastal resiliency and sea-level rise in the state.
The statewide flooding and sea level rise resilience bill, SB 1954, will establish a grant program within the Department of Environmental Protection.
It was not immediately clear whether DeSantis intended to speak further about the legislation or a different topic in Fort Myers.
