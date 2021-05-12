x
Gov. DeSantis to speak Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers

He traveled to the Tampa Bay area earlier in the day.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak late Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers.

His appearance comes just hours after he was in Tarpon Springs to sign legislation addressing coastal resiliency and sea-level rise in the state.

The statewide flooding and sea level rise resilience bill, SB 1954, will establish a grant program within the Department of Environmental Protection.

It was not immediately clear whether DeSantis intended to speak further about the legislation or a different topic in Fort Myers.

You'll be able to stream the governor's appearance live on our website and in the free 10 Tampa Bay app.

