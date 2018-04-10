Both candidates who want to be your next governor were making high profile appearances along the I-4 Corridor on Thursday.

Ron DeSantis was in Tampa. Andrew Gillum was in Orlando.

The roadway, which runs from Tampa through Orlando and toward Florida’s east coast, is widely considered the pathway to political success in Florida.

In Orlando, literally using the highway as a backdrop, Democratic Andrew Gillum picked up endorsements from Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

"We’re going to bring it home Florida,” said Buckhorn.

“He’ll be a true partner to people all across the I-4 Corridor as governor,” added Kriseman.

The mayors of the region’s three biggest cities represent millions of voters. It is highly diversified when it comes to age, ethnicity and politics.

“This here, today, represents the power of the people,” Gillum said, gratefully accepting the endorsements.

It’s more than just a metaphor.

The I-4 corridor has been crucial in deciding state and national races.

That’s why, up the same road in Tampa, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis was firing up a crowd of about 200 in Ybor City. DeSantis also acknowledged the region’s potential impact on the election.

“You have a lot of suburban communities who can swing elections different ways,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis slammed Gillum’s policies on taxes, law enforcement and education. He didn’t mention the mayoral endorsements, but said it’s those suburban voters who live along I-4 between central Florida’s big cities who will endorse him and his platform.

“I think we have an issue advantage in terms of pressing that with the suburban voters throughout the I-4 corridor,” said DeSantis.

With the election now less than five weeks away both campaigns are asking their supporters to get out the vote, knowing whoever wins along I-4 is likely in the fast lane to the governor’s mansion.

