DeSantis to be sworn in for 2nd gubernatorial term

The inauguration ceremony kicks off at 11 a.m. in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ready to officially begin his second term as the Sunshine State's 46th governor and will formally enter the role Tuesday during his inauguration ceremony.

According to a website paid for by the Republican Party of Florida, the official swearing-in ceremony themed "The Free State of Florida," will take place around 11 a.m. on the steps of the Old Capitol in Tallahassee.

The inauguration marks DeSantis' first major speech since election night when he defeated Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist.

“During my second term in office, we will remain focused on continuing to lead on the priorities that matter to Floridians like keeping our schools open and free from indoctrination, protecting and preserving our world-class environment, and maintaining a booming economy,” DeSantis said in a statement back in November. “We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.”

DeSantis has captured the national spotlight since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming popular among conservatives as he pushed back on COVID-19 restrictions. His popularity has continued as he has embraced fights over social issues — including the controversial "Parental Rights in Education" law, dubbed by critics as "Don't Say Gay."

This popularity has circulated speculation if the Florida governor will embark on a 2024 presidential run. A hypothetical Wall Street Journal poll released in December showed DeSantis had a generous lead against former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced a third try for president back in November. Meanwhile, the Florida governor said people need to "chill out" when it comes to the presidential race.