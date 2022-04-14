This Week in Politics: Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard, prompting questions about Florida program

We're wrapping up all the political happenings from the Tampa Bay area.

FLORIDA, USA — This week in politics…Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being praised by supporters and criticized by many others, for taking credit for sending dozens of undocumented migrants on planes to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts.

This isn't a new idea from DeSantis; Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has been busing migrants to "blue" areas like New York and D.C., a tactic to criticize what they call the Biden' administration's failed border policies



"You have folks who are inclined to think Florida is a good place... Our message to them is we are not a sanctuary state and it's better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction — and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you, to be able to go to greener pastures,” Gov. DeSantis said at an event Thursday.

The move has brought a flurry of criticism with some accusing the governor of using people as "political props."

His November opponent, Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist said in a press conference, “[DeSantis is doing this] so he can rile up his base and use people as punching bags while he tries to run for president.”

Florida Venezuelans have mixed reactions, while some accuse the governor of playing politics with the lives of Venezuelans, others say they're happy to see those in need have reached sanctuary.

Why Martha’s Vineyard? We asked the governor's office and they sent a link to this article from the Boston Herald that shows the governor has been talking about doing this since as early as April.



The Massachusetts island is home to about 17,000 full-time residents, but it’s a popular summer spot for well-off people, many celebrities and notables like former President Obama own homes on the island.



Officials on the ground say residents were given little warning about what was happening, but they are helping the 50 migrants from Venezuela with getting food, shelter, water and immigration attorneys.

Terry MacCormack, the press secretary for Republican Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, told the Times his administration is working with local officials to provide "short-term shelter services" to the migrants.

Who paid for the flights? The governor's office says this is all part of Florida’s Immigration Relocation Program, made possible by an appropriation in this year's budget (a budget that was passed with wide-bipartisan support), which allocates $12 million in interest gained on federal COVID relief funds to be used to transport “ unauthorized aliens from this state"

The governor’s office says the program targets human smugglers found in Florida and preempts others from entering.

NPR reports a plane originated in San Antonio, made a stop in Florida and another stop in South Carolina before flying to Martha's Vineyard. Migrants interviewed by the outlet said they didn't spend time in Florida.

Lingering questions surround the two flights.

How much did these two flights cost?

Did the state receive at least two quotes on prices, as required in the budget? What were those quotes and from whom?

If these flights originated in Texas before making a stop in Florida, does that qualify under the “from this state” part of the budget text?

“They were in Texas, which means Floridians are paying Texas’ bill which is furthering to show how egregious this is,” says State Sen. Shevrin Jones (D-Miami Gardens).