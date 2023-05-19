DeSantis heading to New Hampshire ahead of expected 2024 bid

It will be the governor's second trip to the pivotal Granite State in recent weeks.

CONCORD, N.H. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in New Hampshire on Friday to meet with legislative supporters ahead of an expected 2024 campaign launch, 10 Tampa Bay has confirmed.

Never Back Down, a super PAC that supports the governor has touted the endorsements of 51 New Hampshire GOP state lawmakers — likely the lawmakers DeSantis will meet with Friday.

DeSantis' trip to the pivotal state comes as multiple outlets report he plans to file paperwork to officially become a presidential candidate next week.

It will be the governor's second trip to the Granite State in recent weeks, which has proved to be a pivotal stop for candidates on the campaign trail. New Hampshire holds the first primary in the nation and the second contest after the Iowa caucuses.

The governor and his political team spent last weekend in Iowa, where he warned of the GOP's "culture of losing," as weather sidelined a planned event by former president and current candidate Donald Trump.

Trump has also visited New Hampshire, most recently for a televised town hall-style program on CNN.