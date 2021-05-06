Gov. DeSantis set to speak in Panama City Beach after signing controversial voting restrictions bill into law

The governor will make his remarks at 11:15 a.m. ET.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla — Hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis went on Fox News to sign a controversial voting restrictions bill into law, he is set to speak in Panama City Beach.

The bill signing of the GOP-backed legislation passed last week by Florida lawmakers was closed to local media.

“Florida took action this legislative session to increase transparency and strengthen the security of our elections,” DeSantis said.

But critics of the new law don't agree, calling it a voter suppression measure that makes it harder for seniors, people of color and those with disabilities to vote.

At least two lawsuits have already been filed – within minutes of DeSantis signing the bill. You can read more about the lawsuits by clicking here.

It's unclear what DeSantis will discuss during his upcoming press conference but he will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle.

The governor's remarks will take place at 11:15 a.m. ET at the intersection of Front Beach Road and South Pier Park.