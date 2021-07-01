x
Gov. Ron DeSantis set to speak in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is set to speak Thursday morning in Bradenton. 

The press conference is set for 10:30 a.m. ET and will be held at Tom Bennett Park.

Right now, it is not clear what Gov. DeSantis will be speaking about. 

His visit to Bradenton comes one day after the Florida Department of Health reported a single-day record number of coronavirus cases for Jan. 5, adding 17,783 new cases of COVID-19. 

So far this January, the state has reported 86,591 cases.

