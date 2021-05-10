Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear in Newsmax town hall

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will participate in a town hall discussion Wednesday on conservative cable TV network Newsmax.
The hosts will be Lyndsay Keith and Sean Spicer, who once served as White House press secretary for then-President Donald Trump.
The event will be held at The Villages. It airs at 6 p.m. ET on May 12.
According to an announcement tweeted by Spicer, the town hall will include a live studio audience and include conversations about Florida's handling of the pandemic.
"Governor DeSantis has proved his resolve and confounded his skeptics over the past year, leading his state to excellence in fostering a thriving economy, rolling out the COVID vaccine, and guarding religious liberty," Spicer wrote in a statement. "This Town Hall will give Newsmax viewers deeper insight into the reasons why DeSantis is a true governor of the people."
DeSantis is currently scheduled to visit Pennsylvania later this month amid growing speculation he's considering running for president in 2024.
