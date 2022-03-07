Disney vs. DeSantis: A timeline of Florida's bill dubbed 'Don't Say Gay' by critics

The two have nearly become synonymous with discussion surrounding the bill.

ORLANDO, Fla. — During the past two weeks, it has probably felt like Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been making collective headlines in ways not seen before.

You'd be right. The two have nearly become synonymous with discussion surrounding Florida's controversial "Parental Rights in Education" bill that limits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Critics have dubbed the legislation “Don’t Say Gay” because it bars educators from teaching LGBTQ-related topics within a curriculum to students in kindergarten through third grade.

But how did we get here? Well, it dates back to just one day prior to the legislation being passed by lawmakers on March 8.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek breaks silence

It's when Disney CEO Bob Chapek broke his silence on the legislation. At the time, ire began to grow from Disney fans and employees alike about the major corporation's lack of a stance.

In a memo to staff, obtained by the Los Angeles Times and other media outlets, Chapek addressed the "lack of a statement," adding that he had met with "a small group of Disney LGBTQ+ leaders" to discuss the bill and how it could impact the community.

"I want to be crystal clear: I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And, we are committed to creating a more inclusive company — and world. I understand that the very need to reiterate that commitment means we still have more work to do," the memo reads.

While the comments were viewed as a response to backlash online with #DisneyDoBetter and #DisneySayGay flooding social media, it wasn't enough for everyone.

At the time, Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of The Walt Disney Co. co-founder Roy O. Disney, called out Chapek for being "more worried about right-wing backlash" than employees and Disney lovers. She also called him the "wrong leadership for the wrong time."

6/This is the wrong leadership for the wrong time. There are no sidelines anymore. When one side is asking to wipe the other from the face of the earth, whether for reasons of sexuality, race or for any other reason, looking for the sidelines is craven and morally bankrupt. — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) March 8, 2022

Then came The Walt Disney Co.'s shareholder meeting on March 9 where Chapek changed his tune and took a stance against the bill for the first time, publicly.

"While we've been strong supporters of the [LGBTQ] community for decades, I know that many are upset that we did not speak out against the bill,” said Chapek during his opening statements. “We were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.”

Chapek has also said he called DeSantis to express "disappointment" and "concern" with the bill.

“The governor heard our concerns and agreed to meet with me and LGBTQ+ members of our senior team in Florida to discuss ways to address them,” Chapek said.

Gov. DeSantis doubles down on position

The governor's office confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that DeSantis did take a call from Chapek but that his "position has not changed."

"Disney is a family-friendly company that creates wholesome entertainment for kids. The same Florida parents who take their families to Disney also support parental rights in education, because they do not want their young children exposed to inappropriate content about sex and gender theory at school," a spokesperson for the governor's office wrote in an emailed statement, at the time.

DeSantis would later double down on not allowing Disney to sway his decision in both a campaign email and while speaking to supporters in Boca Raton.

"Governor DeSantis’ policies are always going to be in the best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musings of woke corporations," the Team DeSantis email reads.

It's a sentiment the governor also expressed in a 2:20 minute video obtained by Fox News where DeSantis, on March 10, told a group of supporters the chance that he will "back down" due to pressure from "woke" corporations is "zero."

The governor also took aim at the theme park giant for alleged dealings with the Chinese Communist Party.

"I also think that if you have companies, like a Disney, that are gonna say and criticize parents' rights, they're gonna criticize the fact that we don't want transgenderism in kindergarten and first-grade classrooms. If that's the hill that they're gonna die on, then how do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China?"

In a video exclusively obtained by @FoxNews Digital. @GovRonDeSantis slams #Disney saying “In Florida, our policies got to be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musing of woke corporations.” pic.twitter.com/Op87xgsLzB — Kelly Laco (@kelly_laco) March 10, 2022

Disney suspends Florida political donations

After a week of backlash and headlines, The Walt Disney Co. took further action by announcing it would be pausing political donations in the Sunshine State.

The stoppage on Florida-based political donations was said to be in place as Disney reworked its current system into one that "will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values."

In the same announcement, Chapek also apologized to employees for the way things unfolded.

"It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights," Chapek's letter read. "You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry."

Disney employee walkouts begin

Disney workers held walkouts during their breaks every day between March 14-18 to protest Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing the controversial bill.

Organizers asked Disney workers to check in online with their plans to participate in the full-scale walkout. “We must make sure we have large enough numbers to be successful," they said.

Statements by Disney leadership over the Florida legislation “have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation," the group said.

Solidarity at Pixar!!



A rather joyous Friday walkout at Pixar! We had some fun and did some group stretches while catching up with one another! #DisneyDoBetter #DisneySayTrans #DisneySayGay #WhereIsChapek pic.twitter.com/FafaiaNugJ — Disney Walkout (@DisneyWalkout) March 18, 2022

"As a community, we have been forced into an impossible and unsustainable position. We must now take action to convince TWDC to protect employees and their families in the face of such open and unapologetic bigotry," the group continued.

A "full stage" walkout is now set for March 22. The legislation has yet to be signed into law by DeSantis.