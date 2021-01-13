Disney suspends political donations to lawmakers who opposed Electoral College certification

Since the Capitol riot last week, major companies such as Walmart, Coca-Cola, and JPMorgan Chase have announced similar measures.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company is among the latest to announce it will stop giving political contributions to lawmakers who opposed certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

“The insurrection at our nation’s Capitol was a direct assault on one of our country’s most revered tenets: the peaceful transition of power," Disney wrote in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay. "In the immediate aftermath of that appalling siege, Members of Congress had an opportunity to unite—an opportunity that some sadly refused to embrace."

"In light of these events, we have decided we will not make political contributions in 2021 to lawmakers who voted to reject the certification of the Electoral College votes," Disney added.

While Disney didn't name any lawmakers in its statement, Florida Sen. Rick Scott could potentially be affected by this decision. Last week, Sen. Scott objected to electoral votes in Pennsylvania.

Walmart also reportedly announced similar measures this week. Both companies join others -- including Comcast, AT&T, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, Variety reported. Bloomberg reports companies such as JPMorgan Chase and Coca-Cola announced suspending some or all political contributions. All companies made these announcements days after the Capitol riot.

