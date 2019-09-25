TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida House Speaker Donald L. Tucker has died.

Tucker died Tuesday night in Tallahassee after a 20-year battle with cancer. the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was 84 years old.

Tucker was elected to the Florida House in 1966 and served until 1978. He was also Special Ambassador for the United States to the Dominican Republic.

The Tallahassee Democrat said Tucker was born in Tallahassee and grew up in Wakulla County as the son of a former state senator. He also presided over the House in its last session in the old Capitol and during its first session in the new building.

Tallahassee’s Civic Center bears his name as a result of funding he helped the city acquire for its construction.

