Donald Trump Jr. to visit Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Donald Trump, Jr. will be in Tampa Thursday as part of the president's reelection campaign.
Trump, Jr. is set to host a "Make America Great Again" event at Stepp's Towing Service, Inc. in Tampa at 7:30 p.m. EDT.
This is one of two stops planned by the president's son in Florida Thursday. Earlier in the day, Trump, Jr. made a stop for the Trump/Pence campaign in Panama City.
What other people are reading right now:
- President Trump says he won't participate in virtual debate with Joe Biden
- Judge: 'The voters didn't crash the state's website. It failed. It failed the people of Florida.'
- Doctor: New COVID-19 rapid tests will benefit Florida if used properly
- Suspected sinkhole grows to 75-feet deep in Pasco County, forces bar to evacuate
- Server configuration said to cause Florida voter registration crash
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico: Storm's path, latest forecast
- How to watch the Draconid meteor shower
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter