Donald Trump Jr. to visit Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Donald Trump, Jr. will be in Tampa Thursday as part of the president's reelection campaign.

Trump, Jr. is set to host a "Make America Great Again" event at Stepp's Towing Service, Inc. in Tampa at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

This is one of two stops planned by the president's son in Florida Thursday. Earlier in the day, Trump, Jr. made a stop for the Trump/Pence campaign in Panama City.

