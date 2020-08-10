x
Donald Trump Jr. to visit Tampa

The president's son will be in Tampa Thursday as part of President Trump's 2020 campaign.

TAMPA, Fla. — Donald Trump, Jr. will be in Tampa Thursday as part of the president's reelection campaign. 

Trump, Jr. is set to host a "Make America Great Again" event at Stepp's Towing Service, Inc. in Tampa at 7:30 p.m. EDT. 

This is one of two stops planned by the president's son in Florida Thursday. Earlier in the day, Trump, Jr. made a stop for the Trump/Pence campaign in Panama City. 

