Former President Donald Trump to hold rally Saturday in Sarasota

"45 Fest" will include a fireworks show after the former president wraps up his speech.
Former President Trump is heading to the Tampa Bay area this holiday weekend for a rally and fireworks show on July 3.

The event is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, located at 3000 Ringling Blvd., according to the website of his leadership PAC, Save America.

Anyone attending "45 Fest" will want to get there at 2 p.m. when doors open to partake in the festivities that are set to include live music, food, drinks, merchandise giveaway and fireworks.

Trump is slated to speak at 8 p.m. with fireworks lighting up the sky an hour later at 9 p.m. Additional guest speakers are expected to be in attendance.

Two tickets are available for each registration with a phone number.

The former president recently teased he'd be hitting the road this summer for rallies inspired by the big campaign events in 2016 and 2020. After losing the November election to Democratic opponent Joe Biden, it remains a question whether Trump will challenge the current president in 2024.

His stop in Sarasota will follow an event in Wellington, Ohio, this upcoming weekend – Florida and Ohio, two battleground states Trump won.

The conservative Washington Examiner reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis' office "made a direct plea" to the ex-president's team to postpone the rally given the tragedy at the collapsed Surfside condominium building. 

But the governor's office is pushing back on those claims.

"Governor DeSantis is focusing on his duties as Governor and the tragedy in Surfside, and has never suggested or requested that events planned in different parts of Florida — from the Stanley Cup finals to President Trump’s rally — should be canceled," spokesperson Christina Pusha wrote in an emailed statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Sarasota Police Department ahead of Trump's arrival. Those traveling in the area of the Sarasota Fairgrounds should expect traffic delays to last all day.

