Live Results: Election 2020 Battleground State Maps

TAMPA, Fla. — Battleground states will have the final say in whether incumbent President Donald Trump (R) or former Vice President Joe Biden is elected president of the United States in 2020.
As we anticipated before the election, a surge in mail-in ballots cast due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has slowed the processing of results in some crucial states to the November election. Election workers in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada are still working tirelessly to process and count the remaining ballots.
Each state has seen swings in vote totals, with the shifts seen in Pennsylvania and Georgia being more extreme.
Scroll down for a look at where each state stands. These interactive maps will update as new vote totals are added.
Pennsylvania presidential election results
Georgia presidential election results
Nevada presidential election results
Arizona presidential election results
North Carolina presidential election results
