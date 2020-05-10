'No excuse': 102-year-old woman casts mail-in ballot in full PPE

She said if she can do it at her age, everyone can and should vote.

CHICAGO — A global pandemic isn't stopping a 102-year-old woman from casting her vote in the 2020 election.

Taking total precautions and wearing full PPE, Bea Lumpkin sent her mail-in ballot last week, according to a post made by a local Chicago teachers' union. You can see Lumpkin's smiling eyes as she poses in front of a blue mailbox as she readies to mail in her ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Lumpkin, a retired Chicago school teacher who's began voting 80 years ago, told CBS Radio Station WBBM the first presidential candidate she voted for was Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1940. She hasn't missed a vote since.

She told WBBM it's important to vote this year in particular. First, to honor the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.

"When I was born, women couldn’t vote,” Lumpkin told the radio station. “And second, because it’s the most important election of my lifetime. The very future of democracy is on the line.”

She had a message for would-be voters – if she can vote, you can, too. "...if I could come out at the age of 102 and face a pandemic [to vote], nobody should have an excuse," Lumpkin told "Good Morning America."

She told GMA she's looking to the next generation of voters to "continue moving America and democracy forward."

"I have a lot of confidence in the young people," she said.

