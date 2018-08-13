Early voting for the primary election starts this week in Tampa Bay's counties.

It consists of a minimum mandatory period of eight days.

Florida will hold its 2018 primary election on Aug. 28 and the general election on Nov. 6.

Below is the primary election early voting dates for counties in the Bay area (in alphabetical order):

Citrus County: Aug. 17-25

Hardee County: Aug. 16-25

Hernando County: Aug. 18-25

Highlands County: Aug. 18-25

Hillsborough County: Aug. 13-26

Manatee County: Aug. 18-25

Pasco County: Aug. 18-25

Pinellas County: Aug. 18-26

Polk County: Aug. 18-25

Sarasota County: Aug. 18-25

